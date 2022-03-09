Taoiseach condemns 'shocking' Russian airstrike on Ukrainian maternity hospital

Ukrainian soldiers and emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 21:04
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine is “shocking”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told a private meeting of his party.

He said this act comes in addition to their attacks on civilians in so-called humanitarian corridors trying to make their escape.

“The bombing by Russia of a maternity hospital today is shocking and this is in addition to their actions in corridors which are vital for water and medical supplies,” he told the meeting.

Reports from Ukraine suggest up to 20 people, many of them children and pregnant women, were injured in the attack

Reports of price gouging at petrol stations 'completely unacceptable'

Micheál Martin was speaking at a Fianna Fail party meeting. Picture: Leah Farrell RollingNews.ie
Micheál Martin was speaking at a Fianna Fail party meeting. Picture: Leah Farrell RollingNews.ie

Amid stinging criticism from a number of his own TDs of petrol stations “price gouging”, Mr Martin said such examples of price-fixing are “completely unacceptable”.

“Any exploitation of a barbaric war such as this is morally reprehensible. Such profiteering is completely unacceptable on fuel prices. It is a barbaric act of cruelty on a civil population,” he said.

Mr Martin said there are ongoing discussions on further sanctions at an EU level. 

Energy security is also a serious issue and there are limitations in EU law such as the energy taxation directive on what changes can be made on price, he said in response to criticism that the cut to excise do not go far enough.

He made clear that Ireland is working with the EU Commission to see what flexibility can be achieved to ease the pressures on the cost of living, particularly in energy.

“As a government, we are engaging with the commission on what can be done,” he said.

The serious disturbance to the grain market will also have a concerning impact domestically, he also warned.

“I’ll be meeting other leaders in France tomorrow to further discuss our shared challenges across the EU. 

"We must ensure we accelerate our use of renewables and ensure we have gas as a back up in the longer term to reduce our dependency on oil,” he said.

