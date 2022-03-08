Department publishes review addressing gender balance in STEM education 

Department publishes review addressing gender balance in STEM education 

Laura Kongsuwan, transition year student, Our Lady's School, Terenure, Dublin, at the I Wish 2022 STEM Showcase, which was broadcast live from the RDS to over 17,000 female students globally. Picture: Naoise Culhane 

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 00:05
Jess Casey

The availability of post-primary subjects should be studied to understand where barriers are preventing students' access to specific subjects, a review looking at gender balance in STEM education has found.

The recommendation is one of 16 published today by the Department of Education’s Gender Balance in STEM Advisory Group, which was tasked with examining ways to address disadvantage and under-representation when it comes to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

While female students have access to the same opportunities as their male counterparts, they remain significantly underrepresented in STEM fields, despite some improvements in recent years.

Recommendations published today include the development of a continuing professional development programme in STEM for early years educators, and for all teacher education to include training on the barriers to participation of underrepresented groups in STEM. 

It also recommended increasing equitable access nationwide to meaningful STEM role models and career awareness activities that challenge stereotypes. "An evaluation of the provision already in place should be undertaken in order to make informed decisions on how to progress in this area." 

The report also recommended that a national accreditation framework be developed for schools for "whole school culture change at primary and post-primary levels, to address gender balance, equity and inclusion actions". 

According to the Gender Balance in STEM Advisory Group, the recommendations were developed with a view to addressing the issues of equity of access and inclusion, rather than just gender balance. 

"By addressing the wider diversity issue in STEM, gender balance in STEM will benefit." 

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said it is important "to acknowledge that there is a need to move away from seeking a change in girls’ attitudes, beliefs and behaviours, towards seeking to change structures, policies and broader representation of STEM in society, to ultimately break down the barriers to more balanced participation for all learners." 

Margie McCarthy, chair of Gender Balance in STEM Education Advisory Group, said:"Our goal was to guide national actions to ensure world-class, inclusive STEM education in Ireland for our young people." To make a difference, a co-ordinated approach and actions are needed across the constituent parts including schools, teachers, families, and society, she said. 

Read More

Female students urged to consider STEM careers

More in this section

Ukraine to Rosslare: Polina to celebrate eighth birthday in Ireland as father stays behind to fight Ukraine to Rosslare: Polina to celebrate eighth birthday in Ireland as father stays behind to fight
Russian invasion of Ukraine Gardaí to erect barriers outside Russian embassy after truck crashes through gate
Limit use of non-disclosure agreements in harassment or discrimination cases, report finds  Limit use of non-disclosure agreements in harassment or discrimination cases, report finds 
STEMPerson: Norma Foley
<p>The Omagh bomb in 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Picture: Paul McErlane/PA</p>

Omagh families say they will return to court if fresh investigation is not ordered

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices