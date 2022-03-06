Gardaí appeal for help in locating girl, 14, missing since February 28

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Dublin.

Nikita Twomey, 14, has been missing from Clondalkin since February 28.

She was last seen at around 7.30pm that evening. Gardaí said she is known to frequent locations on Cork Street and Dublin 8.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5'3" with a slight build. She has green eyes and short, red hair.

When last seen, Nikita was wearing a purple hooded jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black The North Face jacket, black runners and a black beanie hat.

Anyone with information on Nikita's whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.