International travellers no longer need proof of vaccine or recovery

A joyous reunion at Cork Airport. International travellers will no longer require proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative PCR test, to enter the country. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 15:42
Kevin O’Neill

The last of Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions have been removed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly signed off on the ending of the requirement for international travellers to show proof of vaccination or recovery, or a negative PCR test.

It is also no longer necessary to complete a Covid-19 passenger locator form for travel to Ireland.

It marks the removal of the final Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Department of Health said the current epidemiological situation in Ireland is "broadly positive".

"With both high levels of vaccine uptake and information on the Omicron variant becoming increasingly available internationally, changes in the management of Covid-19 in Ireland are possible. Covid-19 restrictions across Europe are evolving, with a number of EU countries already reviewing requirements for travellers," the statement said.

The travel requirements are effective form March 6.

The action was taken quickly to decrease obstacles for people leaving Ukraine and neighbouring countries for Ireland, the department said.

Posting on social media, the health minister Stephen Donnelly described the removal of the restrictions as "another step forward in our Covid efforts."

17,858 Covid cases over past three days as masks and social distancing come to an end

