Irish people donate €6m to Ukraine crisis appeal in one week

As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, people in Ireland are eager to offer assistance in any way they can.

Whether it is donating money and supplies or pledging a safe place for refugees arriving in Ireland, the outpouring of support from Irish people has been huge.

The Irish Red Cross has seen over €6 million donated to their crisis appeal this week - with around €4.7m donated in just three days.

The Red Cross also revealed that 180 people have - entirely unprompted - pledged spare rooms and vacant properties for Ukrainian refugees.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since Russia waged war nine days ago.

More than 165,000 people left the country on Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday’s count and well under the nearly 200,000 on Tuesday, which amounted to the peak one-day outflow of people from Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Spokesperson for the UNHCR said the majority of those who fled are women, children and elderly people.

The Irish Red Cross is working with the Irish Refugee Protection Programme to organise accommodation for the Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in Ireland over the coming days and weeks.

The organisation has been helping to welcome refugees for over 50 years and has helped people coming from countries such as Vietnam, Hungary, Syria and Afghanistan.

A family runs over the tracks trying to board a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Those who feel they are in a position to support in the form of accommodation to people arriving from Ukraine can sign up using the Red Cross Register of Pledges.

"Typically with this humanitarian work the Irish Red Cross case workers connect refugees with the hosting families and keep in touch to ensure their education or work plans develop properly," said Liam O'Dwyer, Irish Red Cross Secretary General.

"At the end of the pledge the case workers helped the refugee access either private rented accommodation or a social house.

"Our programme is currently working with and accommodating refugees from Afghanistan and are currently preparing for refugees due to arrive from Lebanon."

The Red Cross has also worked with the Department of Children, Equality, Integration, Disability and Youth to develop Community Sponsorship Ireland.

The programmes enables communities to come together and sponsor a family.

In order to take part in the scheme, communities must have a strong committee in place, complete a training programme, provide funding and have access to a property.

A family with their dog sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Once all of these conditions have been met, the community are ready to welcome the refugee family.

Mr O'Dwyer said the scheme has been working really well with five groups in operation with families from countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

If you would like to contribute to the Irish Red Cross response to the war in Ukraine you can pledge accommodation via the Register of Pledges website.

Or you can donate to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal here. Donations can also be made using PayPal or Revolut.

Donations are also being accepted at any of the 920 post offices around the country.

Tonight's Late Late Show will feature a fundraising appeal for the Irish Red Cross.

Host Ryan Tubridy will also speak with Ukrainians living in Ireland about their concerns, as well as their worries for families and loved ones who are still in Ukraine.