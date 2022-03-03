Aid from Ireland to arrive in Ukraine as €300k raised by doctors

Medical Help Ukraine was set up by a group of Ukrainian doctors working in Ireland. 

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 19:00
Maeve Lee

A number of Ukrainian doctors in Ireland are working together to deliver essential medical aid to Ukrainian warzones, with the first delivery expected to arrive through the Polish border on Friday.

Dr Alexander Boychak, Dr Kateryna Kachurets, Dr Nataliya Kononenko, Dr Oksana Kozdoba, Dr Lyudmyla Zakharchenko, Dr Iryna Surzhenko, and Dr Lesia Gamorak have established Medical Help Ukraine with the aim of urgently delivering aid from Ireland to support the ongoing conflict.

So far, an online fundraiser has raised over €300,000 for medical supplies with an ambulance and two vans filled with medical equipment leaving Ireland on Wednesday night in the first delivery.

They are expected to arrive in Ukraine on Friday where the equipment and supplies will be distributed.

The Medical Help Ukraine organisers hope to continue to deliver an ongoing supply of medical equipment and ambulance cars to Ukrainian hospitals in active warzones that are in critical need of emergency supplies.

They are calling on the medical manufacturing community in Ireland to donate suitable equipment where possible.

Dr Boychak, consultant radiation oncologist, said the number of casualties is rapidly overwhelming the Ukrainian health system.

On top of this, attacks on the infrastructure in our country means there are critically low levels of medical supplies, and we want to do our part in helping.

Ambassador Larysa Gerasko (centre), with doctors Lyudmyla Zakharchenko, Kateryna Kachurets, Iryna Surzhenko, Nataliya Kononenk, and Alex Boychak loading supplies in support of the Medical Help Ukraine campaign at the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin. 
Dr Mykytiv, consultant haematologist at Cork University Hospital,  said that along with donations, the group has seen a number of doctors interested in volunteering their services in Ukraine.

Dr Mykytiv moved from Ukraine a number of years ago and said it is difficult to see what is currently happening there.

“I think we were refusing to believe that it was going to happen until it actually happened," he said.

We were warned that it was likely to happen, but we were refusing to believe that it was going to happen in that scale and in that way especially. We never expected civilians to be attacked.

The medical aid will help civilians who are suffering or wounded and those who have been sick but now do not have access to hospitals or to healthcare, he said.

The Ukrainian embassy in Ireland is helping to facilitate transportation to Ukraine through the Polish border.

The initiative is supported by the Ukrainian Embassy of Ireland, Lifeline Ambulance Services, the HSE, Blackrock Health, Bon Secours Health System Ireland, UPMC Ireland, Mater Private Network, and Ryanair.

More information on Medical Help Ukraine is available here.

