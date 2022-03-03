One in four will live with hearing loss by 2050, research states

One in four people globally will be living with hearing loss by 2050, but as many as one-third of those will live with it untreated, according to new research.

To mark World Hearing Day on Thursday, March 3, a new study on behalf of Hidden Hearing has highlighted the importance of treating hearing loss with benefits ranging from positive impacts of mental health, relationships, and happiness.

It shows how people in Ireland often neglect hearing-loss treatment.

According to the findings, hearing-aid wearers in Ireland are almost three times happier (43%) than those with untreated hearing loss (15%).

Meanwhile, one in five hearing-aid wearers across the country have reported having better relationships and are twice as likely to report improved mental health after seeking treatment.

Hearing loss was also identified as one of the top three most stigmatising aspects of ageing.

This was referenced by 37% of Irish people, after forgetfulness (64%) and frailty (45%).

However, despite the stigma associated with memory loss (64%), only 18% of Irish people were aware that there are links between hearing loss and dementia.

Untreated hearing loss could increase the risk of dementia, but hearing aids are one of the potentially modifiable factors to help reduce the risk.

The new research was released for World Hearing Day globally to encourage people to value their hearing, and to listen with care.

More than 1,400 people were surveyed on the island of Ireland as part of the research, which was carried out among 24,000 people in 14 countries internationally.

The annual World Hearing Day campaign, led by the World Health Organization, this year focuses on the importance of good hearing, right across our lifetime, and on how many of the common causes of hearing loss can be reduced.

Audiologist and marketing director with Hidden Hearing Dolores Madden said there are things we can do in our everyday lives to protect our hearing and reduce the impact of hearing loss.

“Hearing loss is not inevitable, and it can certainly be treated," she said.

We know those with better hearing report happier, healthier lives and relationships, and, by treating hearing loss, they minimise the risk of knock-on ill health effects.

“We need to be kinder to our ears — turn headphones down, wear ear protection when needed, get tested regularly, and use hearing aids to solve hearing loss.

"Taking a proactive approach to our hearing generally makes for a better, more fulfilled life.”