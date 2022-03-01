Professor resigns from senior role over UCD response to invasion of Ukraine

A senior academic has resigned from a prominent role at University College Dublin over the college's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Professor Ben Tonra, Professor of International Relations at the UCD School of Politics and International Relations, railed against UCD's response to the Ukrainian crisis and urged anyone with similar misgivings to contact the college's President.

He tweeted: "With immediate effect I am resigning my role as the UCD College of Social Sciences and Law’s @ucdsocscilaw Vice Principal for Internationalization and Global Engagement at UCD Dublin.

With immediate effect I am resigning my role as the UCD College of Social Sciences and Law’s @ucdsocscilaw Vice Principal for Internationalization and Global Engagement at UCD Dublin. @ucddublin — Ben Tonra (@Bentonra) March 1, 2022

"Based on the statements and response of the University’s leadership to the invasion of Ukraine and the role of the Confucius Institute on campus, it is clear to me that I do not share the values underpinning UCD’s global engagement strategy.

"I will continue my teaching and research as Full Professor of International Relations at the UCD School of Politics and International Relations @ucdpolitics and the UCD College of Social Sciences and Law where I am privileged and proud to serve."

UCD had issued a message on Monday in which it said: "University College Dublin joins the Irish Government and wider society in its concern with the situation in Ukraine, and in particular with the violation of international law and the unnecessary and tragic human suffering and loss of life."

Prof. Tonra had responded directly to that statement via Twitter, stating: "‘The situation in Ukraine’ "I am deeply, profoundly ashamed. From ‘Ireland’s Global University"

‘The situation in Ukraine’



I am deeply, profoundly ashamed.



From ‘Ireland’s Global University”



😢 https://t.co/nin8368kPJ — Ben Tonra (@Bentonra) March 1, 2022

He also said any alumni, donors, students and staff at UCD who found the college's statement "unacceptable" should contact the president of the University, later saying "Only that kind of intervention - *especially* from alums - will shift their dial."

If @ucddublin alumni, donors, students and staff find this statement unacceptable, please contact president@ucd.ie https://t.co/wWsP8r3TJ8 — Ben Tonra (@Bentonra) March 1, 2022

Prof. Tonra is also a member of the Royal Irish Academy and he lent his support to the RIA's own statement, issued on Tuesday, in which it said its members said they were "shocked and deeply concerned at the military invasion by Russia of Ukraine".

"The Academy notes with grave concern the damage this represents to educational and scientific institutions, academics, and international research collaboration, and to the social, economic and cultural foundations of Ukraine," it said. "The Academy expresses support and solidarity with the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

"The Academy also wishes to salute the courageous position taken by many members of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who associated their signature with that of several hundred researchers and scientific journalists from their country in an open letter denouncing the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation and calling for its immediate end."

Among those expressing support for Prof. Tonra's stance was Fine Gael spokesperson on European affairs, Deputy Neale Richmond, who tweeted: "A principled & correct stand. As a UCD graduate & a local TD, I will be writing to the President of UCD in support of Prof Tonra & to raise my very serious concerns."

The Irish Examiner has contacted Prof. Tonra and UCD for comment.