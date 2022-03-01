Referendum on constitutional right to housing could take place next year

A referendum to deliver a constitutional right to housing may be held next year, the Housing Minister has said.

The Government’s Housing for All plan contained a commitment to establish a housing commission that would bring forward proposals for a referendum.

Darragh O'Brien said the commission would form a working group to decide if a referendum should take place and, if so, what form it should take.

A Government statement said the working group was considering "very complex constitutional issues" and would seek to find an appropriate wording that would then be put to the people for a vote.

The group has set a timeframe to report back by the end of the year, but Mr O'Brien said this did not mean a referendum would take place alongside the local elections in 2024.

He said a standalone vote on a constitutional right to housing could be held in 2023.

We've set a commitment in the programme for government that we would hold a referendum on housing during the term of the Government.

"So if it were to be agreed, and I can't prejudge what work will be done by the commission... I don't see any reason why a referendum wouldn't happen next year."

He said it was not simply a matter of "putting a question forward" for people to vote, insisting there would be a "real campaign" around the vote.

Mr O'Brien described it as a step forward that the Government is seeking to put in the constitution a right to housing, which raises the prospect of being taken to court for a breach of such a right.

"Obviously, you wouldn't want a situation where someone thinks they have to take the Government to court to vindicate their rights but I think if you look at it from another perspective, it's a Government being open about this. We actually want citizens to have rights enshrined in the Constitution."

Sinn Féin's Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said there was no need to have further consideration of the referendum, which he said had been debated at length.

“Inserting the right to housing into the Constitution was endorsed by 84% of the Constitutional Convention in 2014.

While enshrining the right to housing in the Constitution will not solve the crisis on its own, it would force the Government to ensure that legislation and policy are proofed to ensure that it reasonably protects that right.

“It is a right that exists in plenty of other jurisdictions, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

“The previous government ignored this recommendation and buried the report in the Finance Committee.

“The current Government, instead of just setting a date for a referendum on a right to housing, have kicked a referendum on housing to the housing commission to discuss."