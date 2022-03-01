Explainer: Three ways to help Ukraine right now

There are currently numerous ways you can help those in Ukraine, from making a donation to attending solidarity events, and even just informing yourself on the situation.

Here’s an explainer on what exactly you can do right now:

Donate

Ireland’s core aid agencies are urging people to donate financially so they can continue to provide food and medical treatment on the ground in Ukraine, with fears that donations of physical goods will end up in landfill or cause logistical problems.

Chernobyl Children's Project International’s chief executive Adi Roche said donating to Unicef and the Irish Red Cross was the most effective way of “putting food in mouths” of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

While collection points have been set up across Ireland for donations of food and toiletries, Ms Roche explained how the cost of sending donated supplies via truck would take time and incur transport costs.

“Making a donation to Unicef and the Red Cross would immediately translate into warm soup, a bed, and medicine,” she said.

Cork-based charity Together-Razem, which works with EU migrants in Ireland, is urging the public to only donate to reputable organisations, and has set up an online donation page for medical supplies.

The UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is also appealing for financial aid to support its operations in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Other charities include: The Voices of Children, Come Back Alive, Ukrainian Women Veteran Movement, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, and Army SOS.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland is also appealing for cash donations to support their military.

Several shipments of aid are set to leave Ireland’s shores over the next few days, as donation appeals across the country gather speed.

Joanna Arcaba-Tomasik and her husband Frankie at the Ballycureen Industrial Estate, Cork, packing up children's products which have been donated to the My Cork Polish Association and the Polish Scouts to be shipped to the Polish/ Ukraine border. Picture Dan Linehan

Huge amounts of humanitarian aid are set to leave Cork on Tuesday after countless members of the Polish community in Munster rallied together to gather donations of sleeping bags, thermal blankets, hot food flasks, and medical and sanitary supplies.

Social media has helped to spread the word on other large-scale donation appeals across Munster, set up by Irish people and those with Eastern European links such as the Polish communities in Killarney

There are huge humanitarian and community efforts underway in many areas, including Limerick's Help for Ukraine appeal, as well as Polish and Lithuanian groups in Waterford and Kerry which have all rallied together to show solidarity and contribute where they can.

Stand in solidarity

You can show your support in many ways, from changing your profile photo online to the Ukrainian flag to taking part in upcoming events that will bring people together in solidarity such as peace protests.

The Lord Mayor of Cork has invited Ukrainians to join him at the city’s peace park on Wednesday March 2 for a ceremony of solidarity and peace in which he will tie a yellow ribbon to the gate of Bishop Lucey Park on the Grand Parade.

Sanctuary Runners, in partnership with the Irish Red Cross, have organised a Run for Ukraine this Saturday. Simply wear blue and yellow and share an image using #RunForUkraine.

The National Women’s Council will hold a minute's silence outside the Dáil on March 5 at 12pm in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Inform yourself

Ensure your news consumption of what’s happening in the Ukraine is from a verified and reliable source, and report any fake news or troll comments when you spot them.

When you’ve found a reliable source such as the Irish Examiner's coverage or on-the-ground reporting from The Kyiv Independent, share this information via your own social media channels.