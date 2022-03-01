Ukrainian team in Ireland provides real-time information on Ukraine's emergency services

A Ukrainian team in Ireland has developed interactive maps with real-time information for emergency services across the embattled country.

The team of five are constantly updating the maps with data on services such as blood centre locations, metro shelters and emergency trains to evacuate the elderly and children from the country.

Vladislav Zhdanko is one of the small team working in an international IT company with an office based in Dublin who are monitoring services on an ongoing basis and updating the detailed maps region-by-region.

Vladislav (27) is originally from Zaporizhzhia and has been living in Navan, Co. Meath, for the last 13 years. "My company, which can't be named, has been very good in accommodating us to provide this interactive assistance for people in Ukraine," he said.

"There are five of us originally from Ukraine who are constantly monitoring the official Government websites and updating the maps accordingly region-by-region.

At present, there is a huge need for blood in the country so we are inputting all blood donation centres on the map with contact information and directions.

"Information on metro stations providing shelter and emergency trains running to evacuate the elderly and children are also uploaded and changed as we get details.

"It's just one way that we can help our country. I still have my elderly grandparents, my aunt, my dad and a lot of friends over there. We are trying to persuade my grandparents who are 73 and 70 to leave for a safer place but they don't think they will be able for the long journey.

Vladislav Zhdanko is one of the small team working in an international IT company with an office based in Dublin who are monitoring services on an ongoing basis. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

"There have been three explosions near the airport in my city and my auntie, who I'm in contact with, said the sky was orange from all the bombing last night.

"Some of the shelters are hard to find in the dark because all the lights in the city are turned off and some are in terrible condition and not safe at all so my relations are hoping to find somewhere else to go to."