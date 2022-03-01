'No clear motive' for attack on garda who was doused in petrol

The garda who was assaulted and doused in petrol on the Cavan-Fermanagh border was travelling on his own back to district headquarters in Cavan town when he was attacked by at least two men.

He remained in hospital last night as his colleagues hunted for his attackers.

The garda, who has been stationed in Blacklion, Co Cavan, for the past three years was due to finish his night shift at 7am yesterday morning.

One focus of the investigation is whether he came across something which aroused his suspicion just before being attacked. Garda sources said last night that there is no clear motive for the attack.

The garda was hit with a gun before he and the patrol car were doused in petrol, close to Loughan House open prison. He managed to make contact with colleagues for assistance, but could not explain what happened to him when gardaí arrived at the scene. He was taken to Sligo General Hospital for treatment for injuries which are not life-threatening.

Sources say the Roscommon native suffered a concussion in the attack and has little or no memory of the incident.

He has been described as a very fit man who is known in GAA and soccer circles. He has been a garda for six years.

Gardaí were conducting door-to-door enquires in Blacklion yesterday and also carried out forensic examinations of the scene of the attack, and the patrol car, which remained at the scene yesterday evening.

The deputy president of the Garda Representative Association, Brendan O’Connor, says that the incident shows the dangers members of the force face when going out on patrol, particularly gardaí who have to work alone.

“The first thing that needs to be addressed is the number of gardaí on duty at any given time, and we believe there are shortfalls in many locations," he said.

The public will be well used to seeing footage from cameras in patrol vehicles or bodycams which are standard equipment in police services across the globe, yet this technology is not available to the vast majority of gardaí.”

He added: “We also need to consider whether the arrangements in place for lone workers can be improved to enhance member safety. While policing will always carry inherent dangers, risks can be managed with the adoption of proper procedures, backed up by technology and training — things that have traditionally been lacking in An Garda Síochána.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor John Paul Feeley said the community of Blacklion is shocked by the incident.

He said: “It is a quiet, sleepy area of rural Ireland.”

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Martin Kenny said the attack was sinister and alarming for gardaí in rural areas.

He said he has called for more resources and frontline gardaí for rural areas, to protect the community and for the overall safety of the gardaí themselves.