Bereaved nursing home families hit out at lack of contact over remembrance event

Representatives of families who lost loved ones in nursing homes are furious that organisers of the National Day of Remembrance have not been in touch with them.

Families, who also met ministers over the deaths, say they haven’t been asked about the event or even invited to it.

In addition, families said they didn’t even know that a date — March 20 — had even been announced for a National Day of Remembrance and Reflection until they heard about it from the Irish Examiner.

The date was mentioned in a written answer by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell on February 8.

“Nobody has had the decency to ask us what we think would be an appropriate way to commemorate our dead,” said Majella Beattie, chief executive of advocacy group Care Champions. “It is just deeply insensitive.”

Speaking on behalf of a number of families of the 23 residents who died at Dealgan House, Co Louth, Anne Cleary said: “We find it extremely disrespectful to the people who died in nursing homes and to their heartbroken loved ones to see the absence of those representing them from planning the National Day of Commemoration.

“It is as if their lives did not matter, that their deaths are irrelevant and that maybe the State would prefer we take their deaths on the chin and just move on.

“It is further insult to injury, especially given our numerous attempts to fight to get an inquiry to get answers and find out the truth of what happened to residents of nursing homes.”

The Taoiseach’s office declined to comment on why nobody had consulted with the families on how best they would like their loved ones to be remembered.

It also declined to say what it would be doing to specifically commemorate the 2,100-plus nursing home deaths.

A public holiday is to be held on March 18, in recognition of the efforts of the general public, volunteers, and frontline workers during the pandemic and “in remembrance of those people who lost their lives during that time”.

Of March 20’s National Day of Remembrance and Reflection in Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance, the Taoiseach’s office said: “A ceremony to remember those who died and to pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to how we have faced and are facing the challenges together will be held.

“The ceremony will be inclusive and reflect the experiences of all those who have suffered loss during the pandemic.

“The Taoiseach intends to attend. Invited guests will include the main representatives of those who worked on the frontline over the last two years, across all services.”