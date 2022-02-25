Leo Varadkar: Vladimir Putin is 'Hitler of the 21st Century'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has branded Vladimir Putin the “Hitler of the 21st century”.

The Tánaiste acknowledged that sanctions such as the potential banning of Russia from the Swift payment network would have economic implications for Ireland.

But he said those consequences needed to be accepted given the situation in Ukraine.

“I don’t think we’re in that space where we can be concerned about the economic impact on Ireland when a democratic country in the European Union is being invaded and the attempt is being made to overthrow a democratic government there,” he told RTÉ Radio One.

“The last time I can think of that happening in Europe is in the 1930s and I think we should see this conflict in that context," Mr Varadkar added.

“We knew that Putin was a bad man, we’ve known that for a long time now, but we didn’t think that he would be the Hitler of the 21st century and I think he’s putting himself into that space.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has said the Russian ambassador to the country should be expelled.

Alongside calling for the expulsion of Yury Filatov, Mary Lou McDnald also said that tougher sanctions needed to be levied on Russia, as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

“The sanctions announced to date against the Russian Federation and the oligarch elites close to President Putin are having no effect in deterring the invasion of Ukraine.

"They are simply insufficient to persuade Putin to reverse course,” she said.

"Our solidarity with Ukraine must take the form of significantly strengthened sanctions against the regime of President Putin."

- PA