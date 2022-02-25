Pubs can be converted into homes without planning permission

The conversion of pubs into homes will no longer need planning permission after new rules were signed into law.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien on Friday signed planning regulations that will exempt the conversion of former pubs into residential units.

The new exemption is contained in an extension of 2018 Planning Regulations that allow a change of use of certain vacant commercial premises — including vacant areas above ground-floor premises — to residential use such as ‘above shop’ living.

Since 2018, just under 1,400 homes have been provided through the existing planning exemptions. The regulations signed on Friday extend the exemption to the end of 2025.

For the conversion of former pubs into a home, the pub’s license must have lapsed and a limit of nine residential units can be produced under an exempted development.

Mr O’Brien said the change in the rules was a key part of the Government's plans to tackle vacancy and dereliction. The number of vacant dwellings in Ireland stood at 90,158 last year, according to a report published last month.

Unfortunately, towns and villages across the country have seen pubs close their doors for the last time in recent years, not least over the last two years. This new planning regulation will ease the planning burden for those who want to convert small and medium-sized pubs that are no longer viable and have ceased to operate, into residential housing.

"The regulations will also continue to make it easier to get other forms of vacant commercial premises, including vacant spaces over ground-floor premises, back into use for residential purposes such as ‘over the shop’ living.”

The minister also revealed that councils would now be given €60,000 towards the cost of a vacant homes officer, subject to the position being full time and preferably permanent. That is up from €50,000 in a bid to get councils to hire more VHOs.

Just three local authorities — Clare, Dublin City and Kerry — currently have a full-time vacant homes officer. In the most recent update to the Government's Housing For All plan, the target of having one in every council was listed as "delayed" to quarter two of this year.

The Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, said there is "great potential for even more vacant properties to be converted into residential units through these regulations".