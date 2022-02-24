Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of young man missing in Galway

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21 year old Ryan Moran who is missing from his home in Galway City, since Thursday 24 February 2022.

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 14:22
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing a 21-year-old man who is missing from his home in Galway since Thursday morning.

Ryan Moran is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Ryan’s family are concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Ryan is missing from his home in Galway City, since this morning, Thursday 24 February.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey hoody and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

