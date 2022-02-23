Statistics reveal NCT failure hotspots across the country

Castlerea, Co Roscommon had the highest failure rate with a total of 62% of vehicles failing on the full test last year.

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 17:30
Maeve Lee

A town in Co Roscommon had the highest NCT failure rate last year, with almost half of tests resulting in failure last year.

Throughout 2021, almost 1.5 million NCTs were carried out across the country with almost half of those failing the full test.

But it was Castlerea, Co Roscommon that had the highest failure rate with a total of 62% of vehicles failing on the full test there in 2021.

This was followed by Cavan with 60% of vehicles failing the NCT while the national average stood at 15%.

In Clifden, Co Galway, 57% of vehicles failed the full test while in Carlow, it was 56%.

Derrybeg, Co Donegal closely followed Carlow with 55% of vehicles tested there failing. Derrybeg was also number one for dangerous faults which came in at 11%.

NCT the failure hotspots across Ireland. Pic: CarTakeBack
NCT the failure hotspots across Ireland. Pic: CarTakeBack

According to the research by CarTakeBack, front suspension was the top reason for failures in NCT test centres last year, accounting for almost 7% of all failures. 

This was followed by beams (6%) and brake lines or hoses (5%) while mechanical brake components and steering linkage also made it into the top five reasons for failing the NCT.

The most tested vehicle make in 2021 was the Toyota but it was Chevrolet's that recorded the most NCT fails in 2021, with the car make accounting for 68% of all failures, followed by Citroen at 58%.

The NCT sees cars older than 10 years undergoing an annual inspection, while vehicles younger than 10 years must be inspected every two years.

While the age, usage and mileage of a vehicle of course play an important role in whether or not it will pass the test, Vauxhall, (56%) Alfa Romeo (55%) and Daihatsu (55%) also made it into the top five car makes that recorded the most NCT fails last year.

Meanwhile, Porsche and Lexus were the two makes that recorded the most NCT passes for 2021, with 62% of both makes passing the test.

This was closely followed by Dacia at 61% as well as Skoda and Hyundai, both at 60%.

