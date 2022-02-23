Real-time waiting lists for disability services next year

Waiting list information for disability services will be published in real-time from 2023 as part of the care's transfer from the Department of Health to Equality, the Oireachtas health committee has heard.

During discussions on the proposed Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, concerns were raised about accountability after the transfer and whether people could “fall between two stools”.

Anne Rabbitte, minister of state for disabilities, answered questions on the details of the bill.

A waiting list data system is already under trial in the Mid-West, she told Róisín Shortall, health spokesperson for the Social Democrats.

She said this will "give parents the power" as they will be able to see how long waiting lists are in their area. This is expected to be live by March 2023.

Primary care for disabilities will remain with the Department of Health, while specialised services are being transferred.

“After the transfer, the HSE will continue to deliver the services and therefore the organisation will report to two ministers for different elements of its functions,” Ms Rabbitte said.

“The proposed bill seeks to put in place a legislative basis to ensure that both ministers have the necessary authority in their respective areas of responsibility.”

Answering questions from Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe on the levels of cooperation, she said “there is no resistance”.

It was reported at the weekend the minister felt locked out of information sharing in the Department of Health, but on Wednesday she said she was welcomed and supported by both departments. She told the committee she had “a good working relationship” with the HSE.

Ms Shortall raised concerns about the aftermath, noting the “Independent Review of the Management of Brandon” originated in the Department of Health and it was not clear how investigations of such issues would continue.

The Brandon report revealed prolonged sexual abuse of intellectually disabled residents at a HSE-run facility in Donegal.

“My fear is there will be an absence of accountability,” Ms Shortall said, referring to Section 62 of the proposed bill. Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan agreed this was a concern based on previous experience.

“You are right, there is a line being drawn in the sand,” Ms Rabbitte said. “If something happened in the last three years, who is the minister who will come before the committee to answer questions? It will be the minister for equality.” She agreed to send a written response.

Pay anomaly

The committee heard Ms Rabbitte will address the pay anomaly whereby staff working in disability organisations funded through a Section 39 agreement with the HSE are paid less than people working for organisations funded through Section 38 agreements.

She also said the lack of maternity leave for therapists was being looked at, with the HSE including the possibility of creating relief maternity panels.

“If you have a senior speech and language therapist that is out on maternity leave for 12 months, a child does not see a speech and language therapist for 12 months, that is not delivery of service,” she said.

Access to appropriate housing is also expected to be improved. Ms Rabbitte told Colm Burke, Fine Gael health spokesperson, that housing should be “town-centred” and “should meet the needs of whoever needs to access it” if bought by the State.

“Local authorities have a long way to travel on this, some are better than others,” she said.

Ms Rabbitte said the new system would mean a “transition from a medical model of support towards a holistic, rights-based approach that supports people with disabilities to live autonomously.”

No amendments were proposed, chair of the committee and Sinn Fein TD Sean Crowe said.