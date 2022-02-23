Temperatures to plunge to -2C with snow and ice warning issued for three counties

Temperatures will plunge to below freezing tonight as cold weather sets in across the country.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 10pm until 10am on Thursday.

Met Éireann has warned of "blustery showers of hail, sleet and snow" with icy stretches on untreated surfaces leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Wednesday will start with sunny spells and scattered showers with rain later becoming widespread.

Tonight will see the coldest weather with temperatures to drop to lows of -2C. Met Éireann said it will feel "even colder owing to an added wind chill factor".

It will feel "raw" with "brisk westerly winds feeding in a scattering of snow, sleet and rain showers".

By Thursday morning, it will be cold and windy with "sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers".

Met Éireann warned that there will be "snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to treacherous conditions in parts" as well as some thundery showers.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be drier before turning wet for a time later this weekend.

Meanwhile, there is also a status yellow wind and snow warning in place for parts of the North.

The UK Met Office said that the warning will be in place for Antrim, Fermanagh and Tyrone, Derry from 1pm until 3pm tomorrow.

It warned: "Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places."