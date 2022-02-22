Cabinet sub-committee to plan country's handling of Covid for coming year, says Taoiseach

Cabinet sub-committee to plan country's handling of Covid for coming year, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I want to thank the Irish people for the manner in which you responded to the pandemic." Photo: Press Office of Taoiseach

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 17:48
Daniel McConnell in Berlin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid will meet on Monday to chart how the country will manage the virus for the coming year.

Stressing that while restrictions are being further eased from next week, he said the pandemic is not over and further action will be needed.

Speaking in Berlin, he paid tribute to the public for the resilience shown over the past two years.

“I want to thank the Irish people for the manner in which you responded to the pandemic. The resilience of the Irish people was clearly displayed and revealed throughout the pandemic itself,” he said.

“It was very difficult. It has been a very difficult period. Many people have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic. 

Many families have been bereaved, many people have fallen ill to the disease, and it's created a huge strain at different times on our health services.

Mr Martin said the country owes an enormous debt of gratitude to all those who worked on the frontline in healthcare services. He said we are now moving out of the emergency phase into a transitional phase. 

"We have a Covid Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday. The challenges and the agenda will be to map out how we manage and navigate through Covid over the next 12 months. How do we get in place a more permanent vaccination infrastructure that we can deploy more rapidly. 

"Are we looking at an annual vaccine for Covid, for example, for the elderly and immunocompromised people?"

Read More

7,354 new cases confirmed as Cabinet agrees to end almost all Covid restrictions from Monday

More in this section

Stardust nightclub disaster press conference Families demand end to Stardust inquest delays 
Sad lonely child sitting alone on the window at home 'Literally ravenous': 25% of Irish families fearful over food poverty
Committee wants laws to stop insurers deducting Covid-19 supports from claims  Committee wants laws to stop insurers deducting Covid-19 supports from claims 
#COVID-19VaccinePerson: Micheál Martin
<p>A plaque at the Bon Secours mother and baby home in Tuam. Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Work to identify buried babies at Tuam mother and baby home could begin by end of year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices