Committee wants laws to stop insurers deducting Covid-19 supports from claims 

New insurance legislation must immediately deter insurers from deducting State supports, such as the Covid-19 supports, when paying out claims.

That’s the view of the Oireachtas Finance Committee which has published its views on the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Government’s new insurance bill.

The committee has also called for clarity on the Central Bank’s proposed ban on “price walking”, where existing customers are hit with higher premiums for sticking with the same company compared to newer customers.

The Central Bank indicated this week it still intends to bring in the ban in July of this year.

In the report, committee chair John McGuinness cites how businesses interrupted and/or closed due to Covid-19 availed of the likes of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme to help them remain afloat.

Against the spirit of supports

“The Joint Committee is of the view, however, that the practice of insurers deducting these State supports from payouts related to business interruption claims should be strongly discouraged as this is entirely against the spirit of these State supports,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

Under the proposed bill, insurers would have to disclose if they deducted certain State supports when making payments on claims.

Mr McGuinness said the new insurance bill should include immediate measures to tackle this practice.

The committee report highlights that legislation can’t be applied retrospectively or to insurance contracts that were awarded in the past but there should be a “stopgap in place to discourage the practice immediately or to require that, if the losses are covered by insurance, the State supports should be returned to the State”.

Loyalty penalty

Regarding the “loyalty penalty” being paid by some customers, the committee report noted that no new legislation was needed to bring this measure in.

“The committee... is of the opinion that this aspect should have been addressed some time ago,” the report said.

At a recent committee hearing on this topic, Central Bank director of policy and risk Gerry Cross said the regulator had a clear rationale for clamping down on price walking saying the Bank perceives it as "unfair".

He said the Central Bank is proposing to ban price walking.