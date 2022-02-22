Coveney: You don't send peacekeepers in tanks and attack helicopters

The Foreign Affairs Minister has said Europe, the US and Britain must respond to Russia clearly and firmly to act as a deterrent following the country's latest moves in Ukraine.

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

A vaguely worded decree signed by Mr Putin did not say if troops were on the move, and it cast the order as an effort to “maintain peace”.

Simon Coveney stated that there "is no way that the EU can ignore what is a blatant breach of international law".

He said that the idea that Russian troops are to be involved in peacekeeping functions is "nonsense".

"You don't send peacekeepers in in tanks and attack helicopters. This is, unfortunately, Russia forcing its will militarily on parts of Ukraine," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Mr Coveney said that there is a need to continue to focus on diplomacy but the question of sanctions and how far sanctions go must also be asked.

A Russian marine runs during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus. Picture: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

"I expect that what you'll see from the EU today is targeted sanctions, not a decision to move ahead with a full package of sanctions," Mr Coveney said.

He added that a full package of sanctions would be justified in the case of a full invasion of Ukraine.

"But certainly I think the EU will want to respond in a coordinated way with a very firm message today."

When asked if the invasion of Ukraine has begun, Mr Coveney said that what's happening is that "a significant number of Russian troops are now moving into a part of Ukraine" that Mr Putin effectively declared as independent states that are not recognised by anyone else.

"So we are seeing in many ways, Russia now moving its troops into another state, and people can describe that in any way they want.

"I think what you'll hear from the EU is a very firm message to criticise Russia for that decision.

"But whether they will describe that as the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine - probably not."

The Minister said there "aren't that many" Irish people left in Ukraine with Mr Coveney saying around 60 or 70 citizens are in the country.

He said that for some of those people, Ukraine is their home and they are likely to stay there.

Mr Coveney reiterated that the advice for Irish citizens is to leave Ukraine and not to travel there.