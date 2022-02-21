Hospital survey shows pandemic brought on rise in drinking 

Some 41% surveyed subjectively believe that they are drinking more since March 2020, with half identifying boredom and a third reporting loneliness as the primary motivating factors behind this.

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 20:25
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Four out of 10 people surveyed while being treated at a hospital emergency department said they were drinking more alcohol than at the start of the pandemic.

Boredom and loneliness were cited as the two main reasons – a finding researchers said was consistent across the different social groups. The small-scale anonymous survey was conducted by medical doctors at Beaumont Hospital, north Dublin, in December 2020.

In correspondence to the Irish Medical Journal, Dr Kathryn Allen, Department of Gastroenterology, said that of the 61 people who responded, just over half were female and slightly under half were male.

Some three out of 10 said they had less work or lost their job since the pandemic. 

In terms of their drinking:

  • 30% reported drinking more than three times a week;
  • 66% self-reported drinking more standard drinks than is recommended for their gender;
  • 41% subjectively believe that they are drinking more since March 2020, with half identifying boredom and a third reporting loneliness as the primary motivating factors behind this 

“We believe that this small study provides evidence of increased alcohol consumption in Ireland post introduction of Covid-19 restrictions,” said Dr Allen.

“Our data demonstrate that even pre-pandemic, our cohort was consuming more than the recommended intake in alcohol, particularly in a binge pattern.” 

She added: “These data provide evidence of changes in alcohol use, and healthcare providers should be aware of a potential increase in new diagnoses  of alcohol use disorder and alcohol-related liver disease with the future easing of restrictions.”

Dr Allen said previous research estimated that 10% of all general inpatient hospital costs, 7% of GP costs and up to 30% of emergency department costs were alcohol-related.

