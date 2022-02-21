Covid-19 boosters to be offered to 12 to 15 year-olds 

The Minister for Health has said that a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is to be offered to all children and young people between the ages of 12 and 15.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has accepted new recommendations made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

Under advice, a booster dose of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty, the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, should be given at an interval of at least six months after the primary vaccine series.

An application to authorise Comirnaty as a booster for those in this age group is now being assessed by the European Medicines Agency.

For those aged 12 to 15 years who have experienced a breakthrough infection, the booster dose should be deferred for at least six months.

Minister Donnelly said that in adults, a booster dose with an mRNA vaccine “significantly improves protection against severe outcomes, symptomatic diseases and infection from the Omicron variant of Covid-19”.

“NIAC have indicated that vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infection and hospitalisation was restored to 60-75% and 90% respectively, two to four weeks after administration of a booster in the adult population,” he said.

Mr Donnelly noted evidence from Israel’s booster programme which he said shows a “significant reduction” in the confirmed rate of infection in those aged 12 to 15 years after the booster when compared to those of the same age who were vaccinated with just the primary series five to six months earlier.

“The benefits of vaccination – the prevention of serious illness and death are clear, however, the reduction in rate of infection is important as Ireland removes some of the last public health restrictions in place,” he continued.

"Covid-19 vaccines continue to prove remarkably effective and so it is really important that anyone yet to receive any course of Covid-19 vaccine does so as soon as possible, including those aged 5 – 11 years who are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The evidence also shows that those who have been boosted are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others, compared with those who have not been boosted.

"If you are yet to receive your booster, please do so as soon as possible – it will protect you and those around you.”