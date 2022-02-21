Success for campaigners for sign language in schools as new roles to be created

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 02:00
Elaine Loughlin

After years of campaigning by families, new sign language interpreter positions have been created to allow deaf children access mainstream education.

The development represents a significant win for the parents of deaf children, such as the family of Co Cork child Calum Geary, who have been calling for these dedicated posts for many years.

Calum's father, Andrew, has repeatedly highlighted how the lack of an in-class sign language interpreter has meant that his profoundly deaf son has been denied his constitutional right to education, falling significantly behind his twin brother.

It is understood that the new Irish sign language communication support worker posts were signed off on last Friday. 

The positions, which are to be filled by people with a specialised four-year degree, will be placed on a stand-alone pay grade expected to start at around €32,000, rising to approximately €67,000. 

It is expected that the roles will be advertised in the coming weeks.

Until now people assisting deaf children in mainstream schools have been put on the special needs assistant scale, however, the standalone pay grade for interpreters will recognise the level of qualification needed to carry out the role.

The Sign Language Act, established in 2017, places a statutory duty on every public body to provide free interpretation for all statutory services and entitlements, including education.

However, campaigners had said that the lack of proper supports up until now has denied deaf children their rights.

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O'Sullivan, who has raised the issue in the Dáil, welcomed the new positions which have been in negotiation for some time.

"After many years of waiting for this, it's great that it's drawing to a conclusion for the families affected. 

It's something that we've known that was their right all along. It's just great to see those who were calling for sign language interpreters vindicated at this stage."

Family may have to sell home to fund High Court case

