Fears autism support for toddlers to be scrapped

Cork TDs are demanding Education Minister Norma Foley tells parents if a crucial State-funded educational support service for toddlers with autism is being scrapped.

Deputies Holly Cairns and Michael Collins fear closure of an early intervention class (EIC) at a West Cork school is the "first casualty" of a phased nationwide policy change.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) recently contacted Kilbrittain National School and “re-designated” its EIC for toddlers to an additional autism spectrum disorders (ASD) special class for older children.

This will mean the school will now have three ASD special classes for those from junior infants upwards, instead of two, but no early intervention class.

While principal Karen O’Donovan described this as “fantastic news” for children requiring a place in the Kilbrittain school's ASD special class for the coming year, she said this is going to be a big problem for parents of four children entering the 3-year-old to 5-year-old preschool class next September.

Susan O’Leary, whose son Adam is enrolled to start in September, said: "I am disgusted by what has happened.

I can't understand how anybody can play God with our children.

"They desperately need this service to give them the best chance of being able to cope in the mainstream education.

"All the experts say the earliest you can work with autistic children the better."

Adam Harris, CEO of Ireland's National Autism Charity AsIAm, said: "I am this week writing to Minister of Education Norma Foley.

"We're going to seek a meeting on this and we want parents to receive urgent clarity."

Mr Harris added: "We know, right across this country, there's a real shortage of appropriate supports for autistic children.

"We're talking about people not being able to access therapies for [up to] seven years."

A review of the access and inclusion model system in mainstream pre-schools is under way and TDs fear it will recommend EICs be scrapped.

“Why has the NCSE decided to abandon this proven early childhood model which has been shown to yield benefits in academic achievement, behaviour, improving social skills and building self-esteem?” asked Independent TD, Michael Collins.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said: “It is starting to look like the NCSE are prejudging the findings of their report and have started shutting down early intervention classes throughout the country, with Kilbrittain being the first casualty.

“The minister for education needs to say if she intends to close down early intervention classes and explain what research, if any, has informed that decision.”

AsIAm's new information service is on 0818 234 234 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am-4pm or email support@asiam.ie.