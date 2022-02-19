Dublin family living in church after terrifying home invasion

A Dublin family who were subjected to a terrifying home invasion and are currently living in a church have pleaded with South Dublin County Council to provide them with alternative accommodation.

Emmanuel Chris Enoch, whose family staged a sit-in protest at the offices of the council yesterday, told the Irish Examiner the local authority is refusing to provide alternative accommodation, saying their only option is to return to their home in Dromcarra in Tallaght despite a violent attack there last month.

“My kids cannot go back there because of that horrifying experience,” he said. “They are going through enough mental and psychological trauma already.”

Gardaí confirmed that an incident of criminal damage to a residential property at Dromcarra occurred on January 12 at about 9pm, which saw damage inflicted to the property’s front door.

“The matter remains under investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Sit in by Emmanuel and family ended for now... pic.twitter.com/7WmCcS73Ak — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy_TD) February 18, 2022

Mr Enoch said that there have been numerous incidents of harassment and attacks at the family home over a number of years, including broken windows, slashed tyres, and racist graffiti.

On 12 January, he said a number of assailants tried to break into their home and that the family were lucky to escape without any injury.

The family fled the home and have been living in a church for the past five weeks.

“The landlord of the church where we’ve resided has asked us to leave,” he said.

There are no facilities for living there. At the weekend, we have to find a place to wash our clothes. And to shower. We’ve had to go three days without having a shower sometimes. It’s been so hard for us.

He said he, his wife and his children have been under severe stress.

Mr Enoch said the council is insisting they return to the house in Dromcarra.

“They said they wouldn’t budge,” he said. “Going back there would renew all of this. It’s not safe for us.”

Solidarity-PBP TD Paul Murphy said that the family is in a “desperate situation”.

“After eight years of physical and racist abuse, culminating in a terrifying home invasion, the family has no alternative,” he said.

They are literally scared for their lives to go back to the house. All we are asking is for the council to recognise the situation and assist the family.

In a statement, the council said: “It is not South Dublin County Council’s policy to issue comments on individual cases.”