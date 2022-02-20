Parents urged to vaccinate kids as just 27% of 5-11s are registered

Just 27% of children aged between five and 11 were registered to receive a Covid-19 vaccine up to last Thursday, with the HSE urging parents to consider booking the vaccination on its online portal.

Dr Lucy Jessop, director at the HSE National Immunisation Office said there is some confusion about the wait required after Covid-19 infection, with the first jab requiring only a four week wait.

The better-known three-month wait after infection is only for people receiving a third booster dose of the vaccine.

The HSE had expected this part of the roll-out to go more slowly than with older people.

“I suppose parents might be a little bit more wary around the vaccine with this younger age-group, we just want to support them in that decision they are making in terms of providing them with as much information as possible,” she said.

Dr Jessop said even though restrictions are being lifted, the risks of Covid-19 remain for some children.

In the main Covid can be mild in this age-group but there are children who go to hospital, there are children who get some of the rare complications of Covid-19 disease.

“There is MISC-C, that can be quite serious. And actually, myocarditis and pericarditis are more common after Covid-infections than they are after the vaccines,” Dr Jessop said.

These two heart conditions have been associated in rare cases with vaccination.

However, Dr Jessop said data from America shows a reduced risk of these rare side-effects from vaccination among children compared to adults.

“We have seen in America there are fewer side-effects of myocarditis and pericarditis than in older groups; that is really encouraging,” she said.

Up to Tuesday 24.4% of children in the US aged five to 11 were fully vaccinated, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said, out of about 28 million children in that age group.

Irish data for Covid-infections, like in America, shows a higher rate of hosptialisation for under-12s during the Omicron wave than during previous variant waves.

Reducing risk of Long Covid

There is also a risk of Long Covid for children as much as for any adult with the infection, she said and referred to a new British study showing that for adults vaccines reduce the risk of Long covid.

Children’s vaccinations are newer so there is little data on the interaction with Long Covid yet, she explained.

“We would encourage parents to come forward,” Dr Jessop, whose own child was recently vaccinated, said.

I would advise parents that I feel the risks of Covid-19 are more severe than the risks of the vaccine. There is very encouraging evidence around the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

Any parents or guardians who have children with sensory or additional needs can contact the HSE helpline to arrange help with the vaccination process. They can be told when is a quiet time to go or get assistance to skip ahead in the queue.

Further information on the vaccines and the self-scheduling option available here.