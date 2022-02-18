Micheál Martin: EU united in 'very strongly' responding to a Ukraine invasion

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the EU is unified in responding “very strongly” to any Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said it is Europe’s view that the huge build-up of troops by Russia on the Ukraine border is “not justifiable” in any circumstances. "We call for de-escalation, Europe wants a de-escalation. And the diplomacy will continue towards that end,” he said.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin said the imposition of sanctions creates challenges for all member states of the EU. However, he said all 27 countries of the bloc are determined to move should Russia invade.

“So in terms of the imposition of sanctions, that creates challenges for all member states of the EU. But we are united in terms of having a very strong response to any invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Martin said at the moment, the focus is on “dialogue and diplomacy” and moves to de-escalate the situation.

“Everybody wants to avoid conflict and war. Certainly, the European Union is of that mind, but equally, the European Union is very unified, and that unity will be our strength in terms of defending in the best interest of Ukraine,” he said.

Asked about the potential impact on gas supplies to Europe from Russia should an invasion occur, Mr Martin said the Ukraine crisis highlights the dangers of being so dependent on Russia for gas supply.

“This type of geopolitical crisis that can occur from time to time illustrates the dangers of being so dependent. But that is the real politic of the world. The European Commission is working on diversifying imports of fossil fuels and gas in particular. That work that will continue,” he said.

"I think we need to diversify across Europe in terms of dependence on Russian gas and oil and on fossil fuels more generally.

"When we discussed this before Christmas, it was very clear from the presentation from the Commission, for example, that renewables are increasing, making an increasing contribution to electricity, for example, across the European Union," he said.

From an economic perspective, Mr Martin said the EU wants to protect Ukraine.

Asked about the threat of cyberattacks from certain nation-states, Mr Martin said a cross-European approach is needed to combat them.

"In the first instance, I think we would work with our European colleagues in respect of some of those cyber-threats, and particularly around cybersecurity with a bad experience last year - the cybersecurity attack on our health service, which did have a very negative impact.

"So we are working with colleagues in terms of making sure we have the best systems in place. And we're taking all precautionary measures right now in terms of potential attacks of that kind no matter where they may emanate from."