University-army project to detect biological agents

University-army project to detect biological agents

Minister for Further Education Simon Harris and Defence Minister Simon Coveney announced the €2.4m SFI-Organisation Innovation Challenge on Thursday.

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 19:09
Cormac O’Keeffe

Portable devices to enable the military to detect biological agents used in a hostile act is one of a raft of research projects competing for a Government fund.

Ten projects have been shortlisted under a Science Foundation of Ireland (SFI) scheme bringing academic researchers and Defence Forces' staff together.

Minister for Further Education Simon Harris and Defence Minister Simon Coveney announced the €2.4m SFI-Organisation Innovation Challenge on Thursday.

“The ten projects will be awarded funding to initiate their projects and one will secure €1m in funding,” said Mr Harris at the launch.

One involves research into the “detection of multiple biological agents”, according to a document published at the launch. 

This will involve: “A novel, rapid, inexpensive and portable device will be developed that allows for the detection and discrimination of multiple biological agents relevant to security and public health.” 

The research is being carried out by Professor Lokesh Joshi and Dr Stephen Cunningham of NUI Galway.

Another research, entitled MISTRAL, is examining a novel aerial communication system.

“MISTRAL will develop a network of flying, automated drones to provide reliable communications for humanitarian and peacekeeping missions,” the document said.

This project is being carried out by Prof Holger Claussen of the Tyndall National Institute and Dr Boris Galkin of TCD, along with Captain Ken Lyons of the CIS Corps.

Other projects include AI technology to assist the Air Corps fight wildfires; a prototype marine electric motor, and a system to allow a human controller and a robot to manoeuvre aircraft.

More in this section

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee McEntee: sex for rent practice not covered by legislation
Military briefing Government on Mali security situation where 34 Irish troops are based Military briefing Government on Mali security situation where 34 Irish troops are based
High-speed rail from Cork to Dublin and Belfast could be in place next year High-speed rail from Cork to Dublin and Belfast could be in place next year
Person: Simon HarrisPerson: Simon CoveneyOrganisation: Defence ForcesOrganisation: Science Foundation of Ireland
<p>If the advice is accepted by the Government, mandated mask wearing will no longer apply in schools, public transport, taxis, in retail settings and certain workplaces. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins</p>

Nphet to be stood down; officials recommend mandatory masks to be scrapped

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices