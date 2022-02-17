University-army project to detect biological agents

Portable devices to enable the military to detect biological agents used in a hostile act is one of a raft of research projects competing for a Government fund.

Ten projects have been shortlisted under a Science Foundation of Ireland (SFI) scheme bringing academic researchers and Defence Forces' staff together.

Minister for Further Education Simon Harris and Defence Minister Simon Coveney announced the €2.4m SFI-Organisation Innovation Challenge on Thursday.

“The ten projects will be awarded funding to initiate their projects and one will secure €1m in funding,” said Mr Harris at the launch.

One involves research into the “detection of multiple biological agents”, according to a document published at the launch.

This will involve: “A novel, rapid, inexpensive and portable device will be developed that allows for the detection and discrimination of multiple biological agents relevant to security and public health.”

The research is being carried out by Professor Lokesh Joshi and Dr Stephen Cunningham of NUI Galway.

Another research, entitled MISTRAL, is examining a novel aerial communication system.

“MISTRAL will develop a network of flying, automated drones to provide reliable communications for humanitarian and peacekeeping missions,” the document said.

This project is being carried out by Prof Holger Claussen of the Tyndall National Institute and Dr Boris Galkin of TCD, along with Captain Ken Lyons of the CIS Corps.

Other projects include AI technology to assist the Air Corps fight wildfires; a prototype marine electric motor, and a system to allow a human controller and a robot to manoeuvre aircraft.