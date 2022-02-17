Dublin Zoo announces arrival of exciting new species

Dublin Zoo has officially announced the arrival of a new species after much anticipation.

In a first for Ireland, the zoo today revealed that five male dholes will now call Dublin their home. It is the first time in the zoo’s history that it has had resident dholes.

The dholes came to Dublin Zoo from Tierpark in Berlin a number of days ago and are settling into their new habitat at the Asian Forests very well.

The pack consists of a pair of six-year-old brothers, a pair of three-year-old brothers and a five-year-old half-brother.

Also known as the Asiatic wild dogs, dholes were once widespread throughout Central, South and Southeast Asia but now scattered populations live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal and Thailand.

The five dholes came from Tierpark Berlin.Pic Patrick Bolger

It is estimated that there are between 4,500 and 10,000 dholes left in the wild.

Dholes are classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List. This classification is mainly due to habitat loss, depletion of prey and disease transfer from domestic dogs.

Speaking on the announcement, Ciaran McMahon, Team Leader at Dublin Zoo said they are "delighted" to welcome the pack.

"It’s the first time we’ve had this species at the Zoo so it’s an exciting time for all the team," he said.

This is the first time in the Zoo’s history that it has had resident dholes and a first for Ireland. Pic: Patrick Bolger

We’re really looking forward for visitors to the Zoo to see the dholes and to get the opportunity to learn more about this type of wild dog.

“It is estimated that there are between 4,500 and 10,000 dholes left in the wild with numbers declining, so having them at Dublin Zoo as part of a global effort to preserve the species, raise awareness and educate the public on the threats they face in the wild is hugely important”, Ciaran concluded.

The dholes can be seen by visitors in the Asian Forests section of Dublin Zoo.