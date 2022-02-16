33 Irish citizens have left Ukraine as focus remains on deterring invasion

Two Irish diplomats based in Ukraine will be staying in the country to assist Irish nationals as long as it is safe, according to Simon Coveney.

The Foreign Affairs Minister his told Fine Gael colleagues at Wednesday's parliamentary party meeting that there are 98 Irish citizens registered in our embassy in Ukraine and 33 have departed.

Ahead of a UN security council meeting on Thursday, Mr Coveney said the focus on diplomacy and deterring an invasion of Ukraine would continue and he did not expect the story to abate.

Mr Coveney added there were significant consular challenges being worked on including surrogacy cases.

The Fine Gael deputy leader, who was heading the meeting in the absence of the Tánasite Leo Varadkar, who is abroad, said the Report from the Commission on the Defence Forces provided a template for Government to respond to and his department would come up with an ambitious approach before the summer recess and bring recommendations to Government.

He said the priorities which Fine Gael attaches to people who serve their country in uniform would be reflected in the recommendations.

Meanwhile, a motion from Deputy David Stanton before the parliamentary party was passed unanimously.

It read: 'That the Fine Gael Party recognises the central role that primary and second level schools have in the communities in which they are located and that Fine Gael will work to strongly encourage and support the use of school buildings outside of school hours by community and youth clubs and organisations.'

The motion is based on a policy from 2015 which would allow schools to use their facilities for after-hours care and extracurricular activities for the community.