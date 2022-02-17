Random drug testing in the Defence Forces: 108 positive cases over eight years 

Over 100 members of the Defence Forces tested positive for illegal drug use over an eight-year period, with the majority dismissed from duty as a result.

Following revelations of up to 12 Naval Service personnel testing positive in a swoop last Monday on the Haulbowline naval base in Cork, the Irish Examiner has confirmed that 8,654 random drugs tests were carried out on Army, Naval Service and Air Corps personnel between 2013 and 2020.

Those tests yielded 108 positive results, considered to be relatively small, with the highest figure for a single year standing at 19 in 2017.

It puts in perspective the sense of shock surrounding the relatively high number of positive cases from random testing in Haulbowline last week.

Positive test results have fluctuated over the years.

2013: 1,054 tests carried out, 13 positives

2014: 1,092 tests, five positives

2015: 1,184 tests, 17 positives

2016: 1,204 tests, 12 positives

2017: 1,187 tests, 15 positives

2018: 1,101 tests, 19 positives

2019, 1,054 tests, 16 positives

The Defence Forces team which carries out the compulsory random drug testing tries to administer tests to 10% of the country's full-time and reserve military every year.

However, they were only able to administer 778 tests in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions on movement. Those tests produced 11 positive results.

The Defence Forces have yet to release figures for 2021.

Military sources expect the actual positive cases may turn out to be below that initial figure (of the 12 Naval Service personnel who tested positive in the swoop last Monday) when B samples are confirmed within 28 days.

Military authorities carry out testing by drawing a random letter, which is then used to test anybody present in a particular unit whose surname starts with it.