Survey: Treatment of loved ones in nursing homes during lockdown

Survey: Treatment of loved ones in nursing homes during lockdown

The aim of the survey is to help build a picture of what has happened in our nursing homes in the past two years and for it to be as representative as possible. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 18:25

The Irish Examiner is seeking people to anonymously take part in a survey regarding the treatment of their loved ones in nursing homes during the pandemic.

The aim of the survey is to help build a picture of what has happened in our nursing homes in the past two years and for it to be as representative as possible.

No information you provide will be used in any way that could identify you or your loved one unless you specifically give the Irish Examiner permission to do so.

While most of the questions require a ‘yes’, ‘no’, ‘maybe’ or ‘don’t know’ answer, there will be some sections where we would encourage you to, as briefly and factually as possible, provide more detail and please make sure to let us know if you would like us to contact you.

Any information gathered in the survey which will close on February 28 will be used anonymously.

Read More

Call for right to nursing home visits to be enshrined in law

More in this section

SPAIN Bomb 4 Irish teacher stabbed by student at school in Spain
Irish women in shock after shark attack at Sydney beach Irish women in shock after shark attack at Sydney beach
108 Covid deaths reported in seven days as 9,881 new cases confirmed 108 Covid deaths reported in seven days as 9,881 new cases confirmed
SurveyNursing homes
Irish Defence Force training exercise

Calls for referendum on Irish neutrality after damning Defence Forces report

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices