'Social media is a potent power' - School anti-bullying plan to focus on cyber abuse

Cyber abuse, gender identity bullying and sexual harassment will be addressed under a new action plan on bullying in schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley has set up a special steering committee to take a "root-and-branch look" at how bullying is addressed both at primary and second level and has asked the group to produce a report within six months.

She said that since 2013, when the last action plan was published, research has moved on and areas such as online bullying need to be examined. "Issues that were prevalent and were of key concern in 2013 can be very different to issues that we have today. "

The former teacher said: "I know from my own experience in the classroom that the power of social media is a potent power. It's important that our children are educated on how to best navigate it.

"I know many parents feel that they need to be supported in navigating it also. I think that's a particular area that we need to focus our attention on.

"So it is very important that we take a root-and-branch look at the practices that are in our schools, that we give confidence to our school communities, that they have the supports that are necessary, in terms of implementation of anti-bullying practice. Equally, that the parents and students themselves are confident about those practices and those resources and supports that are available to them," Ms Foley said.

Senior Department of Education officials will work on the plan with representatives from the National Parents’ Council Primary, National Parents’ Council Post-Primary, Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU), the National Anti-bullying Research Centre in DCU and other external experts and representatives of advocacy organisations.

These include BelongTo, Webwise, Parentline National Traveller Women’s Forum, Women’s Aid and the Independent Living Movement Ireland.

Steering Committee chair Dr Noel Purdy of Stranmillis College in Belfast said: "The action plan has served well for the last nine or 10 years, but the world has changed and in that time, Ireland has changed in that time."

He said it is really important that this review is now carried out to make sure that the right procedures and supports are in place to address bullying in schools and that they "reflect contemporary society with its full range of diversity and identities".

He added that schools and teachers must be adequately equipped to address bullying of every type to protect our children and young people. Dr Purdy said online bullying will be given a "particular focus" by the group.

"Having lived through the last two years where children and young people have spent inordinate amounts of time online, of course, it's a growing issue.

It's an issue of great concern for parents, speaking as a parent myself, it's an issue of concern for teachers in schools but also young people themselves.

"We owe it to our children and young people to give them the skills to protect themselves," he said.

The review will also give detailed consideration to the recommendations contained in the Oireachtas Joint Committee Report on School Bullying and the Impact on Mental Health which was published last August.