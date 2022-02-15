Mask-wearing requirement could end as early as next week

Senior government officials will meet on Wednesday ahead of Nphet meeting a day later to discuss ongoing mask-wearing requirements.

The senior official's group meeting comes as Government sources said that they felt the requirements could be lifted as soon as next week. The positive feeling around the scrapping of remaining Covid-19 restrictions comes after a meeting between public health officials and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

It is understood that the feeling from medics is that Ireland's progress in dealing with the virus was broadly upbeat. Nphet will meet on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation and could recommend mask wearing end ahead of a planned review on February 28. This would likely see the end of mask-wearing in schools, as well.

However, it is unlikely that a Cabinet meeting would follow on Friday, with any changes to rules not expected until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Sources said that any decision will be guided by Nphet but it is understood that the wearing of masks would become a recommendation rather than law on public transport and retail settings.

Last week, the Taoiseach said that he believes masks should continue to be worn even if Nphet recommends they no longer need to be mandatory.

"Irrespective of whether it is mandated or not, I would recommend that people would wear masks in retail and public transport for some time yet. But the news is good in respect of the Omicron variant."

The Taoiseach said that it was his personal view that masks should be worn but said that this would not influence decisions if Nphet greenlights getting rid of the mandatory requirement.

Sources said that the expectation is now that the last restrictions held over from the end of January will be dropped. However, air travellers will have to continue to wear face coverings as those rules are set by the EU.