Gardaí seek help locating missing 82-year-old woman

Have you seen Helen Owens? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 21:45
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 82-year-old woman.

Helen Owens has been missing from her home in Killoughter, Co Wicklow since 4pm on Monday afternoon, February 14.

She is described as being 5'7" of a slim build with blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, it is believed Helen was wearing a brown waterproof jacket.

Anyone with information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

