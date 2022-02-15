Domestic abuse accommodation review to come before Cabinet

A review of accommodation needs of those experiencing domestic abuse is to come before Cabinet.

It is ahead of a meeting with key stakeholders later this week and the launch of a public consultation on the new national strategy on tackling Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (DSGBV).

The audit, commissioned by Tusla to inform a programme of DSVGB accommodation, is likely to include recommendations on how best to improve the response to domestic abuse, which has become the focus of increased attention over the course of the pandemic.

The audit may not be published until Wednesday, with Justice Minister Helen McEntee due to meet stakeholders mid-week, ahead of the launch of a public consultation on the third national Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

The publication last year of a separate audit, this time into structures around DSGVB, found there were deficits in policy, in funding arrangements for essential services and the collection and analysis of data.

Not every county has a domestic violence shelter, and similarly not every county has a service aimed at treating offending behaviour.

It comes as latest figures show 164 people availed of the waiver on the means test for rent supplement last year because they were in a violent domestic situation.

The protocol was introduced in August 2020 in response to the rise in cases of domestic abuse in the early part of the pandemic, a phenomenon that has shown little sign of slowing.

Additional funding

Additional funding has been made available for services supporting survivors of domestic violence, while the most recently available figures from Tusla show almost 500 mandated reports were made by the managers of domestic violence shelters to Tusla in the first 11 months of last year.

The protocol of the rent supplement waiver has been warmly welcomed, although Safe Ireland said it was aware of a small number of cases last year in two counties in which community welfare officers did not accede to a request initially as they may have been unaware of the protocol.

This situation has been resolved with the Department of Social Protection, but Safe Ireland said the ongoing housing crisis was also having an impact on the ability of people who leave a violent home to move on with their lives.

Tusla said the increase in the number of mandated reports from domestic violence shelters to the end of last November "is in line with the total increase in mandated reports across all categories when compared to 2020. Domestic violence shelter mandated reports represented 3.10% of all reports year to date November 2021 compared to 3.7% in the previous year [2020]."

The Child and Family Agency said domestic violence remains a priority.

"We know from our ongoing work that demand for various responses and supports for domestic violence remains high, and this is evident in the increase in mandated reports received from domestic violence shelters," a Tusla spokesperson said.

"Additional support included increased 24-hour helplines, increased counselling, enhanced ICT for new ways of working along with refuge provision. All of these were heavily resourced and increased during the pandemic," the spokesperson said, adding an additional €2m on top of core funding was being provided in the context of challenges arising due to Covid-19.