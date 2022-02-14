Exhibition in partnership with National Museums NI explores different aspects of ‘Irishness’

A new landmark exhibition has been launched in Dublin as part of a partnership with the National Museums Northern Ireland to explore different perspectives of ‘Irishness’.

As part of the exciting new partnership, the Little Museum of Dublin is to host 35 artefacts from the collections of National Museums NI, as part of the unique exhibition titled 'You Say You Love Me But You Don’t Even Know Me.'

Each carefully chosen artefact reveals intriguing moments in Ireland’s social and cultural history across a range of areas such as fashion, folklore, archaeology, art and more.

The aim of the exhibition is to introduce - or re-introduce - Northern Ireland to the people of Dublin and to explore different perspectives of ‘Irishness’ without ignoring contested elements of our complex shared history.

Each object has been chosen and each treasure reveals a compelling story and presents a personal take on the history of Northern Ireland to the new generation of museum-goers.

In keeping with the theme, You Say You Love Me But You Don’t Even Know Me was formally launched in the Little Museum of Dublin by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Alison Gilliland, and the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl this Valentine’s Day.

(Left to right) Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive of National Museums NI, Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl and Trevor White, Director of Little Museum of Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Alison Gilliland said the exhibition is “a great example of the positive outcomes that come from collaboration and cultural exchange across our shared island”.

“Today, on St Valentine's Day, it is in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect that we launch this selection of intriguing artefacts generously on loan from the collections of the National Museums NI,” she said.

“They offer us a unique opportunity to gain a really special insight into the social and political culture of our other half. I encourage everyone alike to drop by and discover this exciting new addition to Dublin's cultural landscape."

As we reflect on 100 years since partition, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl said it has brought “a renewed focus to our shared history” and opened up conversations around identity and belonging.

Our history is complex and no two people’s stories are the same, and that is what makes us so unique.

“This exhibition will give people the opportunity to explore and learn about both our shared and individual identities," she added.

'You Say You Love Me But You Don’t Even Know Me' is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Media and Sport, with the assistance of the Esme Mitchell Trust.

The exhibition runs until 6 June at the Little Museum of Dublin.