Soldiers plan fundraisers 5,500km apart for maternity hospitals 

Two soldiers, whose partners had complicated deliveries of babies, are planning coordinated fundraisers 5,550km apart to aid the hospitals where their children were born – and where one still remains.

Their unique fundraiser in Limerick is being joined with a simultaneous cash drive from around 100-plus troops stationed in Lebanon, where both soldiers were last year when the birth crises arose.

The 'Marching for Maternities' fundraiser is been organised by Lieutenant Jonathan Hughes and Sergeant Eddie O'Brien, who are based at Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick.

Last year, Lt Hughes and Sgt O'Brien were serving with the 118 Infantry Battalion United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) when they received word that they had to be urgently repatriated as both their partners went into early labour.

Their children were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) in University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) and the Coombe women and infants hospital, Dublin.

Sgt O Brien’s son, Max, was born to his partner, Sarah Meek, at 28 weeks gestation, weighing 2lbs 7oz.

Max moved through all levels of care over several weeks in UMHL before returning home.

Lt Hughes' daughter, Daisy, was born to his partner, Katherine Keane, at 23 weeks gestation, weighing just 460 grams (1lb).

She was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the Coombe where she has faced several challenges, including sepsis (twice) and bowel infection.

Daisy underwent emergency bowel surgery weighing just 745 grams. She remains in the Coombe, awaiting further bowel surgery.

However, the good news is that she's expected to meet her dad at the finish line of the Regeneron Great Limerick Run, which takes place on May 1.

Members of the 119 Infantry Battalion will participate in 'Marching for the Maternities' on May 1 in Lebanon.

The two soldiers have enlisted the help of colleagues at home and abroad to raise money for the two hospitals.

A platoon of officers and soldiers representing every corps and every barracks in the Defence Forces will complete the Regeneron Great Limerick Run half marathon in uniform, wearing chest rig and daysack, carrying 14kg (30 lbs).

Simultaneously, members of the 119 Infantry Battalion serving in UNIFIL will also be 'Marching for the Maternities' by completing various distances carrying the same weight.

“We're proud to say that Max and Daisy have an army of support behind them,” Eddie said.

It's a small gesture of their appreciation to the wonderful staff who have given such tremendous care to Max and Daisy and our partners. We are not the first parents who have faced these challenges, and we will not be the last.

"We wish to use the most difficult period of our lives as an opportunity to provide hope and support to families who will face these challenges in the future,” Jonathan added.