'I will never forget that night': Families gather for emotional vigil on 41st anniversary of Stardust fire

It was an emotional day in the north Dublin suburb of Artane, as people gathered to mark the 41st anniversary of the Stardust fire.

Retired RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and musician Christy Moore joined the candlelit vigil in support of families and friends of those who died.

In the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981, a fire broke out at the Stardust club where hundreds of young people were in attendance. A total of 48 people died and more than 200 were injured.

Pictures of all 48 victims of the Stardust nightclub disaster on a banner bearing the title of Christy Moore's song, 'The never came home' on the banner unfurled by loved ones on the eve of the 41st anniversary of the fire in Artane. Picture: Stephen Collins

Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday to mark the anniversary.

Antoinette Keegan, one of the lead campaigners for fresh inquiries into the fire, began the vigil by paying tribute to those in attendance.

“We will support you like you supported us every step of the way,” Ms Keegan told Mr Bird. “We are truly humbled and honoured to have you here today… we are truly humbled and honoured to have Christy Moore here today who’s been with us since day one.”

I remember coming here 41 years ago at night. I will never forget that night. And the days after it. Going to the funerals. And another one. And another one. Speaking through a voice bank at times, he said that he hopes the families get to the truth of what happened to their loved ones that night. After the speech by Mr Bird, he then read out the names of each of the victims of the fire and, one-by-one, family members and loved ones of the deceased were invited up to receive a candle and say a few words if they wished to do so.

Selina McDermott, whose brothers George and Willie and sister Marcella died in the fire, said that the support of the Irish public for their campaigns for new inquiries into the fire had been something treasured by the families.

“The people of Ireland are behind us,” she said. “This is why we’re here. Thank you.”

Christy Moore at the vigil singing 'They Never Came Home' which he wrote in the aftermath of the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin, 41 years ago. Picture: Stephen Collins

Christy Moore paid tribute to the families and sang his song They Never Came Home, which he wrote in the wake of the 1981 tragedy.

The families then gathered next to the units of Dublin Fire Brigade in attendance, unfurling a banner bearing images of each of the deceased with the text, “They never came home”.

Attendees became visibly upset as the song You’ll Never Walk Alone played, which was followed by the sound of sirens from the gathered fire engines.

Family members of the 48 young people who lost their lives along with loved ones and supporters at the vigil on the eve of the 41st Anniversary of the St Valentine's Day Stardust nightclub disaster in Artane, Dublin. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

On the eve of the 41st anniversary, families are still waiting for the fresh inquests into the deaths of their loved ones to get underway.

Last week, a pre-inquest hearing heard a submission from counsel for Eamon Butterly — who ran the Stardust at the time — that a verdict of unlawful killing should be excluded as a possible verdict that could be reached by a jury at the inquests.

This submission was fiercely contested by legal teams representing the families of the 48 victims. A further update on the coroner’s ruling in this matter is expected this week.