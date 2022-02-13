Gardaí recover 'significant evidence' in investigation into 'cowardly' assault on Sligo pensioner

A Sligo pensioner is still fighting for his life in hospital after suffering an aggravated burglary and assault at his home last month.

Tom Niland, 73, sustained serious head and upper body injuries when three masked men forced their way into his home at Doonflynn on the N59 in Screen and attacked him on the night of Tuesday, January 18.

Mr Niland was rushed to Sligo University Hospital following the incident. He remains in the hospital on life support.

In a bid to recover material connected to the attack, investigating gardaí carried out a number of searches along the N59 between Doonflynn, Dromore West, and along the route leading up to Lough Easkey this morning.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that “significant evidence” connected with the crime had already been uncovered along the route.

Gardaí are understood to have secured hours of CCTV footage and to have liaised with Forensic Science Ireland as part of their investigation.

This morning’s searches, which involved the Sligo Divisional Search team, the Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Water Unit, Garda Air Support, local Civil Defence, and community volunteers, were co-ordinated from an incident room at Sligo Garda Station.

Garda Superintendent at the station Mandy Gaynor said she is determined that those behind this crime be brought to justice.

“I am confident there are still people out there who know who was involved in this aggravated burglary and serious assault on an elderly man in his home,” she said.

“I am asking you to do the right thing and come forward. Any information that you may have no matter how small or insignificant you think it maybe could be significant to the investigation team.”

Supt Gaynor said the “horrendous” crime on an elderly man had sparked fear in the communities in Sligo and across the country.

She also urged the public not to speculate on the crime on social media.

“Inaccurate and ill-informed speculation is not helpful to the investigation and can generate unease and fear,” she said.

Addressing the country's older community directly, Supt Gaynor sought to reassure them that "callous and cowardly" burglary incidents like that perpetrated on Tom Niland remain “very rare”.

The use of such vicious violence is not a common or regular occurrence.

She noted that gardaí had seen an 18% decrease in residential burglaries from 2020 to 2021 and a 20% decrease in aggravated burglaries.

These figures, she said, were part of a wider trend that has seen a 66% decrease in reported residential burglaries between 2015 and the end of 2021.

"An Garda Síochána are here to help and support you,” she added.

“If you are concerned about any activity in or around your home please contact your local garda station or 999, or contact a neighbour or friend to support you.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with any information on the attack on Mr Tom Niland to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any garda station.