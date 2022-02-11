11,063 new cases of Covid with 615 patients in hospital

Nisra has reported 29 further deaths linked to Covid-19 in the latest weekly update (Ben Birchall/PA)
Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 15:26
Jonathan McCambridge and Steve Neville 

Health officials have confirmed a further 11,063 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 6,618 PCR-confirmed while 4,445 people have registered a positive antigen test..

Some 615 patients with the virus are currently in hospital, of which 64 are in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital with the virus is up from yesterday’s figure of 595, while the number of people in ICU has risen by one.

Meanwhile, in the North 29 deaths linked to Covid have been recorded in the latest weekly update.

The figure represents a decrease of six fatalities on the 35 deaths that occurred in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, registered in the week ending February 4, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 4,214.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On February 4, the department had reported 3,125 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

