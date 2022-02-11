Customers still waiting on refunds for flights cancelled due to Covid

Customers still waiting on refunds for flights cancelled due to Covid

Dr Cyril Sullivan, from the European Consumer Centre in Dublin, says that consumers who are still out of pocket have options for redress.

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 13:35
Michelle McGlynn

Some members of the public are still waiting on refunds from certain airlines for cancelled flights almost two years after the Covid pandemic hit.

The European Consumer Centre (ECC) is advising people to contact its office if they still have not received refunds for flights cancelled during the pandemic.

It says a number of airlines have still not managed to return all payments even though they are obliged to do so under the law.

Dr Cyril Sullivan, from the European Consumer Centre in Dublin, says that consumers who are still out of pocket have options for redress.

"Anybody looking for a refund should be able to get it and to get it reasonably quickly," said Dr Sullivan.

"But if they still haven't and they are an Irish citizen dealing with an airline in Europe, they can come to ECC Ireland or tell us on eccireland.ie and we can advise on moving the issue forward."

According to Dr O'Sullivan even British airlines are still obliged to pay refunds under EU law.

Read More

Government admits cost of living plan 'won't be enough'

More in this section

Irish woman, 65, loses €35k in ‘Tinder Swindler’ scam as gardaí warn of romance fraud Irish woman, 65, loses €35k in ‘Tinder Swindler’ scam as gardaí warn of romance fraud
Missing man last seen in Galway may be 'travelling throughout the country' Missing man last seen in Galway may be 'travelling throughout the country'
Almost 2,000 complaints made against gardaí last year Almost 2,000 complaints made against gardaí last year
<p>The committee are now recommending members ask for increases in the range of 2.5% and 5.5%.</p>

Cost of living: Unions advise people to seek pay increases up to 5.5%

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices