Customers still waiting on refunds for flights cancelled due to Covid

Some members of the public are still waiting on refunds from certain airlines for cancelled flights almost two years after the Covid pandemic hit.
The European Consumer Centre (ECC) is advising people to contact its office if they still have not received refunds for flights cancelled during the pandemic.
It says a number of airlines have still not managed to return all payments even though they are obliged to do so under the law.
Dr Cyril Sullivan, from the European Consumer Centre in Dublin, says that consumers who are still out of pocket have options for redress.
"Anybody looking for a refund should be able to get it and to get it reasonably quickly," said Dr Sullivan.
"But if they still haven't and they are an Irish citizen dealing with an airline in Europe, they can come to ECC Ireland or tell us on eccireland.ie and we can advise on moving the issue forward."
According to Dr O'Sullivan even British airlines are still obliged to pay refunds under EU law.