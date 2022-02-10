Woman with disabilities still homeless despite O'Brien saying it 'should not be happening' 

More than four months after the housing minister admitted it "should not be happening", a Dublin woman with disabilities remains homeless.

Ciara, 31, was left with a number of conditions after a car accident a number of years ago.

In 2019, her private rental accommodation was becoming unsuitable for her deteriorating health needs before she was issued a notice to quit.

When she couldn’t find any suitable private rental accommodation and as her Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) was insufficient, she was made homeless.

Ciara's story was made public in November 2021 by the Irish Examiner and when Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien was made aware of the issue at the time, he said it "should not be happening".

Ciara then received one phone call from a man who was not aware of her situation, or disability, and offered her emergency hostel accommodation in Dublin's Parkgate.

She cannot access such accommodation due to her disabilities and requires access to her local community health nurses, occupational therapist and small support system, none of whom can be accommodated in emergency hostel accommodation.

"I had no choice and stayed off and on for a few months in my car," Ciara told the Irish Examiner. "I am definitely 100% worse now than I ever have been health-wise.

I have been approved for a specialist hospital bed because my occupational therapist and community nurse saw the need for it, but I stay between my car and a friend's place, so I haven't been able to even access that."

Ciara, who attends Pieta House, says the issue has affected her mental health: "I've never felt as low as I ever have because of them."

Her local council had approved Ciara for a two-bedroom property for her carer and herself. However in her local area, the maximum amount of Hap would not cover the rent required.

After filing a number of Freedom of Information requests, seen by the Irish Examiner, Ciara was supplied with emails which showed that her local council had asked for a Section 43 discretionary order to be made by the Department of Housing, in which the minister can use his discretion to increase the amount of Hap in certain circumstances. This was refused.

"I had a very low point at one stage, sending them emails, begging them to house me, even emergency accommodation that would not be suitable but I would have gone into it to get out of the car. But I was passed around, each body saying the other one was supposed to help me."

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said: "Responsibility in relation to the provision of homeless services rests with individual housing authorities.

"Section 43 requests relate to household types not already provided for in the Housing Assistance Payment (Amendment) Regulations 2017. When submitting a request the local authority removes any personal information. This information is not required by the department in the processing of Section 43 determinations. Therefore, the department has no means of associating any request to a named individual, and cannot comment on this particular case."