Inequality issues for women in the Defence Forces must be addressed, says Chief of Staff

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sean Clancy said he welcomed the report by the Commission "wholeheartedly".

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 09:35
Vivienne Clarke

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sean Clancy has acknowledged that there is a problem with inequality for women in the Defence Forces and it needs to be addressed.

The Lieut General was responding to the report by the Commission on the Defence Forces.

The report was hard-hitting and blunt, he said, but he welcomed it “wholeheartedly”.

Lieut General Clancy described the report as “clear and stark”, and said that “business as usual is not good enough” and that “the people of Ireland deserve better”.

A light had been shone on the negatives “and there are many” within the Defence Forces, he added, but there were also “some positives” such as the public’s trust in the forces.

Lieut Gen Clancy said he was "looking forward" and was very motivated to implement the changes recommended in the report.

When asked if he would encourage his own daughter to join the Defence Forces, he said he would. There were many “fine people” in the organisation.

“The vast majority” of people who served had “good, positive experiences”, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland show.

There were gaps and serious failings within the Defence Forces, he said.

“But we know what they are, the Commission calls them out in a stark way.”

Coveney accepts 'virtually everything' in Defence Forces report

