Coveney to seek €50m to bolster Ireland's security from foreign threats

Defence Minister Simon Coveney with Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy at the launch of the Commission on the Defence Forces report at the United Nations Training School, The Curragh, Co Kildare yesterday. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

Defence Minister Simon Coveney is to go to Cabinet in the next four to five months seeking support to boost defence spending by €500m per year — a 50% increase on the current budget.

His move comes after the Commission on Defence report said that the lack of investment in technology and equipment has rendered the Defence Forces unable to protect the country against hostile action.

However, a military analyst has claimed the extra €500m per year being sought by Mr Coveney to bolster Ireland's security would not go anywhere near the spending required to provide the country with the proper resources needed to deter aggressive action from hostile states.

Mr Coveney wants the additional money to strengthen military intelligence, cyber defences, upgrade the naval service, and provide more radar capabilities.

He admitted the Commission on Defence report, compiled by 15 Irish and foreign military experts and launched yesterday, is “a blunt and honest assessment" of the deficiencies in military resources, and he conceded that it will force the Government to respond.

Department of Defence secretary general Jacqui McCrum, Defence Minister Simon Coveney, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, and commission chairman Aidan O’Driscoll at The Curragh yesterday. Picture: Julien Behal Photography
Mr Coveney said he believes the public will be supportive of increasing defence spending, but admitted it will not be easy to get more money as other Government departments will be competing for cash.

The commission said Ireland cannot stand still with defence spending, and recommended an interim 50% increase as absolutely necessary.

Military analyst Dorcha Lee — a former Colonel in the Defence Forces and Provost Marshal director of military police — said a 50% increase in spending “still means our capabilities are short in all domains to reach the minimum deterrent principle”. 

Mr Lee said the €500m extra being sought by Mr Coveney “can only be, at best, considered as an interim step”. 

The commission recommended that to reach a proper defence capability, around €3bn per year is needed.

This would enable the air corps to purchase up to 24 jet fighters and the naval service to operate 12 ships.

A deal was struck some years ago for the RAF to defend our airspace because we do not have jet fighters.

“It's only at that level that our defence capabilities will draw closer to the level of our European neighbours,” said Mr Lee.

