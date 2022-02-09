Defence Forces report 'must not be allowed gather dust'

The country's two military representative associations have cautiously welcomed the recommendations of the Commission on Defence report, but warned it can't be allowed to gather dust on the shelf as has happened with similar reports over the past 30 years.

PDForra president Mark Keane, who represents 6,500 military personnel, said there had to be political will to carry out its major recommendations to upgrade the Defence Forces.

“It can't just be another report gathering dust on the shelf,” he said.

The report didn't address pay issues, but recommended PDForra be allowed to affiliate with the umbrella union body Ictu.

“That's where [with Ictu] pay and conditions will be addressed [at national pay talks]. We just want a seat at that table,” Mr Keane said. “PDForra is now seeking an immediate concession of our claim seeking affiliation to Ictu be given by the Government in advance of the next pay talks, scheduled for later this year.”

Raco general secretary Comdt Conor King said: "The recommendations in this report will need to be pursued relentlessly, with strong external and parliamentary oversight. In this regard, the recommendation for an independent chair to oversee implementation is welcome and badly needed."

Simon Coveney speaks at the launch of the report. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Raco, which represents 1,100 officers, is calling for priority action to include a review of mandatory retirement ages and pension provisions, plus the delivery of incentivised long-service arrangements for specialists. It also wants the reinstatement of specialised instructors' allowances.

“The commission has clearly identified that at least 3,000 additional personnel are needed to provide a minimum credible deterrent and defence capability. Without tangible retention measures, it's very difficult to see how this will be achieved,” Comdt King added.

Raco president Comdt Luke Foley welcomed the commission's call for the removal of "free labour" within the Defence Forces. Some officers are working up to 70 hours as they double and treble-job to plug gaps in wages.

The commission called for the urgent implementation of the Working Time Directive (WTD) to cover the Defence Forces.

“It is encouraging to see the commission refer to the introduction of compensatory mechanisms used by other European armed forces, which include overtime, time off in lieu and allowances which it assesses are compatible with military service in Ireland and in line with public sector pay policy. We look forward to negotiating with management on the introduction of these appropriate methods for addressing hours worked in excess of expected norms,” Comdt Foley said.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan welcomed the commission's views on the WTD.

“The recommendation that working hours exceeding the expected norm should receive adequate compensation is tacit recognition of our association's long-held view that the failure to appropriately remunerate personnel through the provision of overtime or appropriate allowances is detrimental to morale and retention,” Mr Guinan said.

“Additionally, the potential introduction of a new rank of lance corporal will also be welcome news to many of our members. Recent changes to contracts, if amalgamated with the recommendations contained within this report, will arrest the obvious crisis that exists within the Defence Forces. However, they need to be expedited,” Mr Guinan said.

“Those with the power to do so cannot procrastinate on this. We need to make steady progress now, as the report shows the speed of decline since 2017, with net losses year on year to a point where we are slightly over 900 short of personnel,” he added.

He said his association would also work closely with the Department of Defence to implement the proposed changes to facilitate greater female participation across the Defence Forces.