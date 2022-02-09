European Commission want emissions in Ireland tackled

Ireland has been asked by the European Commission to "address shortcomings" in addressing pollution from industrial emissions, while also facing legal steps from the EU's governing body over failures in tackling invasive species.

The Commission has sent a letter of formal notice to Ireland, calling on the Government to "bring its national legislation in line" with the Industrial Emissions Directive.

An EU directive, unlike a regulation that becomes law from day one, allows Governments to implement EU legal acts over a certain timeframe.

The directive in question was adopted in 2010 and compels member states to control and reduce the industrial impact on the environment.

The Commission said Ireland has not brought certain elements of the directive into national legislation, while also questioning the process around permits, and has sent a formal notice requiring an update within two months.

Formal notice

A formal notice is a request for further information on how the problem is to be tackled, and if the answer is unsatisfactory, a formal request to comply with EU law is sent, known as a reasoned opinion.

A reasoned opinion has also been sent to Ireland and 14 other member states for failures "to address the most invasive alien species of concern" in the EU.

According to Invasive Species Ireland (ISI), creatures not native to ecosystems are the second greatest threat to biodiversity worldwide, after habitat destruction.

Invasive species can negatively impact on native species, transforming habitats and threatening whole ecosystems, causing serious problems to the environment and the economy, ISI said.

Since the 17th century, invasive species have contributed to nearly 40% of all animal extinctions for which the cause is known, according to the ISI.

The Commission said that despite a regulation coming into force in 2014, Ireland and the other 14 countries have failed to draw up adequate plans on invasive species, with just 12 of the 27 doing so.

If a country still doesn't comply after the reasoned opinion is sent, the Commission may decide to refer the matter to the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Most cases are settled before being referred to the court. If the ECJ compels that action be taken, the Government must act or be in breach of EU law.

In the event that a country still doesn't rectify the situation, the commission may refer the country back to the court, which can then impose financial penalties. The penalties can either be a lump sum, a daily payment, or both. The fines are usually robust enough to be considered a deterrent.