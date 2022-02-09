'Something really tragic happened that night': Fiona Sinnott's family appeal for information

The sister of a murdered Wexford woman is making an emotional appeal for information on the case.

It comes on the 24th anniversary of Fiona Sinnott's disappearance.

In February 1998, Fiona Sinnott was 19 years old and had an 11-month-old baby girl, called Emma.

Fiona went to a pub in Broadway exactly 24 years ago but vanished shortly after midnight. No trace of her was ever found.

The case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2005 but remains unsolved.

Her sister Diane has no doubt she was killed.

"I feel that something really tragic happened that night, the ninth of February, because she was in a place where she walked out of the pub and she wouldn't have gotten on a bus or a train.

"The pub was in the middle of nowhere."

Diane is appealing for anyone with any information at all relating to Fiona's case to come forward.

"Even if they have any small bit of information, we would love them to come forward and say it because 24 years is a long time.

"We do believe that people in Wexford have information. It is really hard knowing that she is still out there.

"We would love closure. We want to put her to rest.

She said that her family are really pleading with people to come forward with information whether it's big or small.

"Sit and think about it. If it was one of their own, would they like it?"

There is a plaque in Fiona's memory in nearby Kilmore Quay.

Diane, her mother Mary and others will place remember her there today.

Fiona was a bubbly, fun-loving girl who had everything to look forward to, her sister said.